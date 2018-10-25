Price keeps Dodgers bats in check, Red Sox take 2-0 lead in World Series

BOSTON, Mass. – The only thing hot in Boston right now is the bats of the Red Sox.

After a statement win in game one of the World Series, Boston continued its prolific pitching with a six inning three-hit performance by David Price to beat the Dodgers 4-2. The 33-year-old lefty finished the night only giving up two earned runs, both in the fourth inning by the Dodgers.

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts went 3-for-4 with a double. Three of Boston’s runs came on two-out RBIs.

Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu went nearly five innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Dodgers on Friday for game three, while the Red Sox are undecided.