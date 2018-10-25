Police investigate suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Police are investigating after a suspicious package was sent to Robert De Niro.

The suspicious package comes less than a day after multiple packages were discovered across the U.S. that contain explosive material, according to CBS New York.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Trump, according to CNN.

Police in New York have closed Greenwich Street between Hubert and Harrison in the Tribeca area of Lower Manhattan.

More information to come as it becomes available.

