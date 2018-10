NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police responded to the scene of a stabbing at BAE Systems, located in the 700 block of W. Berkley Avenue, Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received the 911 call at 11:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound.

According to police, based on the preliminary investigation, officers were able to locate and place the suspect in custody.