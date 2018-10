SUFFOLK, Va. – One person has died after a crash involving an Amtrak train and a dump truck at the intersection of East Washington Street and Moore Avenue in Downtown Suffolk Thursday night.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are currently on scene investigating.

The call came in at 7:54 p.m.

Police have confirmed one person has died. The train did not derail, authorities say.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.