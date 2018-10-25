Norfolk Masonic Temple turned into house of horrors for Halloween

NORFOLK Va,- It’s the last weekend to take a tour through the Norfolk Masonic Temple which has been transformed into a house of terror for Halloween.

This year is the 8th annual haunted Masonic Temple.

One place you can go here in Hampton Roads to get in the Halloween spirit is the Norfolk Masonic Temple.

During the month of October, it’s transformed into a haunted house that “brings your worst fears to life”.

If you make it through all of that, you’ll come across a disorienting 3D maze, which is made even scarier by the presence of demented clowns who are more bent on making you scream than making you laugh.

This Haunted Temple is an annual fundraiser for the Masonic Temple with a portion of the proceeds going to the NJROTC from Granby High School as well as other local non-profits.

The Norfolk Masonic Temple is located at 7001 Granby Street in Norfolk. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $6.00 for children 12 and under.