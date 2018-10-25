Mother pleads no contest to death of 12-year-old boy in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman accused of causing the death of her 12-year-old son while driving under the influence pleaded no contest to the charges in Newport News Circuit Court Thursday.

31-year-old Anais Perez is accused of crashing her car while under the influence, killing her son, 12-year-old Gianni Argueta.

Newport News Police say a 29-year-old Newport News woman was driving a black sedan northbound on Old Denbigh Boulevard when she was struck by a gray sedan traveling eastbound from Woodside Lane. The gray sedan was being driven by Perez.

The two drivers were transported by medics to a local hospital with minor injuries. Argueta was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to court documents, Perez had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, slurred speech, and red glassy eyes. Documents say Perez admitted to having two glasses of “sunset blush” about 30 minutes before the crash.

Perez was charged with Felony Child Abuse, DUI Manslaughter, DUI with Child, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Obey a Stop Sign.

Perez’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. February 8, 2019.