Local drop-off sites participating in National Drug Take Back Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Saturday, October 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and law enforcement agencies and other community partners will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal.
The sites will dispose of unused of expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused or accidentally ingested. All drop-offs are anonymous, and April 2018’s National Take Back Day saw 474.5 tons of prescription medication collected, according to the DEA’s website.
Medication can be disposed of in its original container or by removing the medication from its container. If an original container is submitted, please remove any identifying information from the prescription label. Liquid products should remain sealed in their original container.
Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted at most locations due to potential hazards.
All locations in this list of participating sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department Headquarters
801 Water Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Portsmouth Safety Town, outside front door
4404 Deep Creek Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23702
Portsmouth Fire Station #3, front door
4001 Rivershore Road, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Norfolk
CVS
3713 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23508
Norfolk State University Police Department, lobby area
2501 Corprew Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23504
Norfolk Police Operations Center, front entrance
3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk Police Training Center, front entrance
2500 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk Police 3rd Division, front entrance
901 Asbury Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23513
Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police 2nd Precinct
1209 20th Street, Chesapeake, VA 23324
Chesapeake Police 4th Precinct
4764 Station House Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Chesapeake Police 3rd Precinct
949 N. George Washington Highway, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Virginia State Police – Area 47 Station
1557 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Chesapeake Police 5th Precinct
400 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, admin building across from correctional center
401 Albemarle Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Newport News
Newport News Police Department South Precinct
3303 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607
Newport News Police Department North Precinct, lot between police and fire departments
368 Deshazor Drive, Newport News, VA 23608
Sentara Port Warwick, emergency room entrance
1031 Loftis Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23606
Hampton
Sentara Careplex Hospital, near emergency room entrance
3000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666
Williamsburg
Williamsburg Fire Department
440 N. Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185
James City County Police Department, law enforcement center
4600 Opportunity Way, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Poquoson
Poquoson Pharmacy, parking lot
498 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson, VA 23662
Yorktown
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, D.A.R.E. office next to Subway
5338-D George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692
Hayes
Walgreens, front entrance
2418 George Washington Memorial Highway, Hayes, VA 23072
Surry
Surry County Circuit Court House, parking lot
28 Colonial Trail East, Surry, VA 23883
Gloucester
Gloucester Pharmacy
7453 Hargett Boulevard, Gloucester, VA 23061
Eastville
Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, front lobby
5211 The Hornes, Eastville, VA 23347
Shacklefords
Nick’s Restaurant, side parking lot
3483 Lewis B. Puller Highway, Shacklefords, VA 23156
Barco, N.C.
Currituck Family YMCA
130 Community Way, Barco, N.C. 27917
Duck, N.C.
Town of Duck Police Department
1259 Duck Road, Duck, N.C. 27949