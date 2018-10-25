Local drop-off sites participating in National Drug Take Back Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Saturday, October 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and law enforcement agencies and other community partners will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal.

The sites will dispose of unused of expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused or accidentally ingested. All drop-offs are anonymous, and April 2018’s National Take Back Day saw 474.5 tons of prescription medication collected, according to the DEA’s website.

Medication can be disposed of in its original container or by removing the medication from its container. If an original container is submitted, please remove any identifying information from the prescription label. Liquid products should remain sealed in their original container.

Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted at most locations due to potential hazards.

All locations in this list of participating sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police Department Headquarters

801 Water Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704

Portsmouth Safety Town, outside front door

4404 Deep Creek Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Portsmouth Fire Station #3, front door

4001 Rivershore Road, Portsmouth, VA 23703

Norfolk

CVS

3713 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23508

Norfolk State University Police Department, lobby area

2501 Corprew Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23504

Norfolk Police Operations Center, front entrance

3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23502

Norfolk Police Training Center, front entrance

2500 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502

Norfolk Police 3rd Division, front entrance

901 Asbury Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23513

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police 2nd Precinct

1209 20th Street, Chesapeake, VA 23324

Chesapeake Police 4th Precinct

4764 Station House Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321

Chesapeake Police 3rd Precinct

949 N. George Washington Highway, Chesapeake, VA 23323

Virginia State Police – Area 47 Station

1557 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Chesapeake Police 5th Precinct

400 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, admin building across from correctional center

401 Albemarle Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Newport News

Newport News Police Department South Precinct

3303 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607

Newport News Police Department North Precinct, lot between police and fire departments

368 Deshazor Drive, Newport News, VA 23608

Sentara Port Warwick, emergency room entrance

1031 Loftis Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23606

Hampton

Sentara Careplex Hospital, near emergency room entrance

3000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA 23666

Williamsburg

Williamsburg Fire Department

440 N. Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

James City County Police Department, law enforcement center

4600 Opportunity Way, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Poquoson

Poquoson Pharmacy, parking lot

498 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson, VA 23662

Yorktown

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, D.A.R.E. office next to Subway

5338-D George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692

Hayes

Walgreens, front entrance

2418 George Washington Memorial Highway, Hayes, VA 23072

Surry

Surry County Circuit Court House, parking lot

28 Colonial Trail East, Surry, VA 23883

Gloucester

Gloucester Pharmacy

7453 Hargett Boulevard, Gloucester, VA 23061

Eastville

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, front lobby

5211 The Hornes, Eastville, VA 23347

Shacklefords

Nick’s Restaurant, side parking lot

3483 Lewis B. Puller Highway, Shacklefords, VA 23156

Barco, N.C.

Currituck Family YMCA

130 Community Way, Barco, N.C. 27917

Duck, N.C.

Town of Duck Police Department

1259 Duck Road, Duck, N.C. 27949