James City County man arrested for indecent liberties with minor

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A James City County man has been arrested on an Indecent Liberties with a Minor charge.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Windy Hill trailer park playground after a person called and said that his son and some other children were at the park playing when a man, allegedly Walter Osmin Venagas-Arreola, entered the park while drinking a beer and asked a 12-year-old male if he could touch his penis.

Venagas-Arreola was arrested on October 19 for the alleged incident.

Venagas-Arreola will be in Williamsburg/JCC Juvenile & Domestic Court on October 26.