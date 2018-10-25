Isle of Wight Co. Schools’ Land Lab welcomes five newborn baby goats

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Students in the Isle of Wight County Schools’ Agriculture program were in for quite the surprise when they got to class Wednesday morning.

Five baby goats were born at the Agricultural Land Lab overnight, making them the first newborn goats at the facility!

The babies – three males and two females – and both mothers are doing well and receiving lots of attention from students, a school spokesperson said.

The goats were named Hunter, Moonlight, King, Pearl and Pumpkin. The names were selected by the students.