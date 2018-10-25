Isle of Wight Co. Schools’ Land Lab welcomes five newborn baby goats

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Students in the Isle of Wight County Schools’ Agriculture program were in for quite the surprise when they got to class Wednesday morning.

Left to right: Nelson Crocker holding Hunter and Moonlight, Tyree Winslow holding King and Kendall Pulley holding Pearl and Pumpkin (Photo: Isle of Wight County Schools)

Five baby goats were born at the Agricultural Land Lab overnight, making them the first newborn goats at the facility!

The babies – three males and two females – and both mothers are doing well and receiving lots of attention from students, a school spokesperson said.

The goats were named Hunter, Moonlight, King, Pearl and Pumpkin. The names were selected by the students.