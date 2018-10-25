Governor’s School for the Arts to create ornament accompanying 2018 National Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fifty-six schools across the nation were selected to create ornaments for the 2018 National Christmas Tree experience, located at the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C.

The ornaments will be displayed on 56 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree, representing each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia, as part of the “America Celebrates” display.

According to a release by the National Park Service, a partnership with the U.S. Department of Education and state art and education agencies helped identify middle and high schools whose students would create the ornaments. The Norfolk-based Governor’s School for the Arts will represent Virginia this year.

“America Celebrates” will begin in tandem with the rest of the National Christmas Tree experience, which begins on November 28 with the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

To learn more about last year’s ornaments, including Virginia’s entry from elders at Coliseum Nursing Home in Hampton, click here.