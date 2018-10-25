Governor Northam announces 20 new jobs in the City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that M S International, Inc. (MSI), a porcelain and stone importer and distributor, will invest $4.65 million to establish a new distribution and showroom facility in the City of Norfolk.

The 64,000-square-foot facility, which will be fully operational by early 2019, will create 20 new jobs in the region.

“We are thrilled that MSI has selected Norfolk to establish its distribution and showroom facility,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “This announcement is a testament to the value of our city’s transportation network, which will assist MSI with expanding distribution of flooring and countertop products to the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest markets.”

MSI, founded in 1975, employs more than 1,800 worldwide, including in a similar 60,000-square-foot distribution center with a 4,000-square-foot design center and showroom in Sterling, Virginia.