WILLIAMSBURG, Va - This is the final weekend of 2018 for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the popular Halloween event with three new haunted houses, two new scare zones and a new escape room.

And you can get a special deal online - a 2-pack of single-day tickets for just $80 good Thurs. 10/25, Fri. 10/26 or Sun. 10/28. Learn more at www.buschgardens.com/williamsburg.