Georgia Tech throttles Virginia Tech 49-28 in Thursday night tilt

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s hard to win football games without a passing attack — unless you’re Georgia Tech.

Although they only attempted one pass the entire game, the Yellow Jackets triple option offense hammered Virginia Tech’s defense for 465 yards of rushing.

Georgia Tech (4-and-4) dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 42:18, while the Hokies (4-and-3) only held it for 17:42.

Ryan Willis went 15-for-22 for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the Hokies, while Steven Peoples led the team in rushing with 51 yards on six carries.

Yellow Jackets quarterback Tobias Oliver rushed for 215 yards on 40 carries, with three touchdowns.

This is the first time the Hokies have lost back-to-back home games by 20+ points since 1974.