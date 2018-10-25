First Warning Forecast: Rain Moves In Friday

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A little cooler today… Temperatures are only in the mid to upper 50s and are only expected to warm into the upper 50s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will stay dry all afternoon and overnight.

An area of low pressure will move up the East Coast for the end of the work week and weekend, bringing us rain and wind. Rain will build in from south to north on Friday. Widespread rain will move in Friday afternoon to evening. Rain will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Winds will also ramp up Friday night. We will see east winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph Friday night.

Widespread rain will move out Saturday morning, but we will still see leftover scattered showers through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs warming to the mid 60s. Winds will relax but it will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will return to the mid 60s on Sunday with a mix of clouds. An isolated shower is possible during the day with rain chances going up Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 25th

1897 Hurricane: conditions lasted 60 hours, coastal flooding

1967 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

A low pressure system centered about 900 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands is gradually becoming better defined and the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is showing signs of organization. This low is expected to move generally north over the next couple of days into an area where environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and a tropical

or subtropical storm is likely to form by early this weekend. After that time, the system is forecast to turn west well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

