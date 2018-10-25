× First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm to impact the area Friday

Quiet tonight with lows in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. We are tracking a coastal storm that will impact the area Friday afternoon and Friday night.

An area of low pressure will quickly make its way toward the region. The morning hours should remain dry to end the work week. I don’t think your commute will be an issue. We may even see a little bit of sunshine. Rain will move in by the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, with even higher gusts. Rain will be heavy at times which means we could see some minor flooding. Rain will end from the southwest to the northeast late Friday and early Saturday as the area of low pressure moves out. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It will be milder Friday night with lows in the upper 50s.

A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday. We are keeping a 30 percent chance to see some wet weather. Don’t expect to see a whole lot of sunshine. Skies will be overcast for most of the day. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll see clouds to start the day followed by some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

A few showers possible to start the work week. Highs in the low 60s. Expect drier weather on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Rain moves in by the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.

Tomorrow night: Rain moves out late with lingering showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: 5-15+ mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a low pressure system centered about 1000 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has become more concentrated during the past several hours. The low is expected to move generally northward over the next couple of days into an area where environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and a tropical or subtropical storm is expected to form by early this weekend. After that time, the system is forecast to turn westward well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.