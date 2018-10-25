FBI seeking two Virginia Beach men in connection with armed grocery store robberies

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Two Virginia Beach men are wanted on criminal charges in connection to a series of armed grocery store robberies in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Devonta Le Edward Doyle, 22, and Darrius Anthony Heuser-Whitaker, 19, are suspected in being involved in three robberies, including a Harris Teeter robbery on Ferrell Parkway that left one man injured. Four other men were arrested in that robbery.

Doyle and Heuser-Whitaker are suspected of being involved in the following grocery store robberies:

Food Lion, 2544 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, robbed September 25 at 10:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 1920 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, robbed September 29 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter, 5060 Ferrell Parkway, Virginia Beach, robbed October 3 at approximately 12:45 a.m. The store manager was shot during this incident.

Doyle is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including the words “God Forgive Me” on his chest.

Heuser-Whitaker is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes. His head is shaved and both of his ears are pierced. He also has several tattoos, including writing on his neck and chest and “Bulletproof” written above his right eye.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI, which is investigating the case jointly with the Virginia Beach Police Department, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to these men’s arrest, prosecution and conviction. Information can be sent to the Norfolk Field Office at (757) 455-0100 or emailed to agnorfolkFO@fbi.gov, subject line GROCERY STORES.