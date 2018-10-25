‘Dancing Through the Decades’ silent dance aims to increase awareness of senior hearing loss

NORFOLK, Va. – With hearing loss on the rise in Hampton Roads seniors, Commonwealth Senior Living in Norfolk plans to use music – and silence – to bring awareness to this growing concern.

It will hold “Dancing Through the Decades,” a silent dance party, October 30 at 2 p.m. in order to increase awareness about hearing loss in seniors. The event is the first of its kind in the area, according to a release by the Commonwealth Partnerships Group.

Instead of using a speaker system to play music, attendees will be provided headphones to listen to the music. The headphones are specifically made for senior citizens.

The event will be held at Commonwealth Senior Living’s Leigh Hall at 2 p.m. To reserve your ticket, click here.