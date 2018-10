CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Fire crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire in the Portlock section of the city at All Around Towing.

According to officials, the fire on 4211 Franklin St. was under control by around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and no one was hurt.

Chesapeake Firefighters on the scene of a working fire in the 4200 Block of Franklin St. pic.twitter.com/52uWlXdd1v — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) October 25, 2018

Officials added that when they arrived, light smoke could be seen coming from a small office trailer.

The fire caused minimal damage to the building’s structure.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.