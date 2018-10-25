Child porn found on work computer in Norfolk led to arrest

NORFOLK, Va. – Child pornography images discovered on a work computer led to an arrest in Norfolk.

Police were called to the Pinewood Gardens Apartments on September 13 to arrest 38-year-old Timothy Baxter, who was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Back on August 29, an employee with SL Nusbaum Realty Company stated she was on a work computer and saw images of child pornography in a personal email belonging to a fellow employee, according to court records.

Court records show she shared the work computer with the suspect.

The employee told authorities she observed several emails containing the images.

According to records, the computer was turned off and forensically examined by the Norfolk Police Department. Upon completion of the examination, Baxter was arrested.

He was released on a $10,000 bond, and his next court date is scheduled for November 27.

News 3 reached out to Baxter’s attorney and the company where this allegedly took place for comment, but has not yet heard back.