‘Celebration in Lights’ drive-through show opens Thanksgiving Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Park will host its 26th annual “Celebration in Lights” drive-through holiday light show beginning November 22, Thanksgiving Day.

According to a release by the City of Newport News, “Celebration in Lights” was Virginia’s first drive-through light show when it opened in 1993. On December 11, 1993, 2,563 vehicles drove through the park to see the show – setting a record for the event’s busiest day.

The light show includes more than 1 million lights in its hundreds of display pieces, arches and miles of rope lighting found along the two-mile drive through Newport News Park.

The light show will also feature some new additions, including special effects “snow” on select nights, new scenes, upgraded light displays and a new gingerbread house.

“Celebration in Lights” will open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. November 22 through January 1. Admission is $12 per car or $60 per bus, and Visa, MasterCard, cash and checks made out to the City of Newport News are accepted.

For more information, you can either visit the event’s website or call 757-926-1400, 757-886-7777 or toll-free at 888-493-7386.