Bertie County lineman killed in Florida helping victims of Michael

According to a release by Lee Electrical Construction, Inc., a Bertie County man was among three killed after being struck by a vehicle while working to repair power in Florida.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night, three line workers were repairing power lost on Highway 77 between Chipley and Wassau, Florida, when they were struck. Two of these linemen were employees at Aberdeen, North Carolina-based Lee Electrical Construction, and the third was an employee at West Florida Electric Cooperative.

The crash resulted in the deaths of all three linemen, including two North Carolina men: 52-year-old George Cesil of Colerain, N.C. and 22-year-old Ryan Barrett of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Cesil had worked as a foreman with Lee Electrical Construction for six years and Barrett had worked with the company for five months.

According to a release by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver in the crash, 37-year-old Florida man John Goedtke, sustained minor injuries and attempted to flee the scene on foot before being detained by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.