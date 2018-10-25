× Animal Control: Evicted couple leaves dog behind in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Animal Control is looking for two people who left their dog inside a home they were recently evicted from.

According to Virginia Beach Animal Control, they responded with the Sheriff’s department to a home on Bridle Creek Boulevard. They were there to assist with an eviction. When they arrived to the home, animal control says the people who lived there were already gone, but their dog was left behind.

The dog, an adult female pitbull mix, was taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control in bad shape.

“She is missing hair. There are parts of her skin that almost look like an elephant’s skin, explained Meghan Conti with Animal Control. “So sore and so irritated for so long, it’s just sad.”

Conti says with proper treatment and care, the dog will recover from her injuries, but they still want to talk to her owners who they have not been able to find.

“We are starting to reach out to the owners to try and identify if there is some underlying information that we aren’t aware of,” said Conti.

So far, no charges have been filed against the couple, but that could change. Neighbors say several animals lived at the home, making Animal Control’s desire to find the couple even more pressing.

“We are reaching out to the owners to try and have them contact us and contact the officer that is investigating ,” said Conti.

Virginia Beach Animal Control is petitioning to take ownership of the dog, that court proceeding is scheduled for Monday afternoon.