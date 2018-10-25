757 Showdown: Phoebus and Kecoughtan collide for bragging rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Two schools separated by two miles. That's about as close as a rivalry can get.

This week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown features two Peninsula District schools in Kecoughtan and Phoebus.

The Phantoms (7-and-1) have beaten the Warriors (6-and-2) each season since 2014. With the close proximity, this one will be for bragging rights.

"These guys are neighbors," said Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt.

"These guys grew up playing together...It's about bragging rights. We know they're going to bring it over there, we're keyed up. Tomorrow should make for some good football."

Mitch Brown will be LIVE at Darling Stadium to preview the game Friday, on News 3 at 6.