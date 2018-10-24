× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler but still sunny… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning, typical for this time of year. Highs will only reach to near 60 this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will shift to the north at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies again today.

Highs will drop into the mid 50s on Thursday. We will start will mostly sunny skies but clouds will build through the afternoon to evening. Rain chances will remain slim.

An area of low pressure will move up the East Coast for the end of the work week and weekend. Rain will build in from south to north on Friday and winds will pick up. Rain will continue through Saturday with northeast winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Rain will become more scattered on Sunday as winds relax. Highs temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through the weekend.

Another rain chance will move in on Monday with a cold front. Skies will clear early Tuesday with temperatures slipping into the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 24th

1872 Heavy Rain: 3.77″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

A large area of cloudiness and showers over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is associated with an elongated area of low pressure located more than 800 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands. This broad low is expected to move slowly north over the next few days into an area where environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development. A tropical or subtropical depression could form over the weekend while the system turns west well to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.