Want to give back? Chipotle will be hosting a fundraiser for American Cancer Society on October 24

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk-area Chipotle restaurants will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society from open to close on Wednesday.

Those who dine at any Norfolk Chipotle and mention the fundraiser at the register will have one-third of their meal go towards the American Cancer Society.

The fundraiser is to help continue researching cancer-causing factors and treatment options, and contribute to efforts that improve the patients’ quality of life.

Click here to find your nearest Chipotle location.