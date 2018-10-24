Virginia Beach man to serve 25-years for sodomy charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 27-year-old Virginia Beach man will spend the next 25-years in prison after being found guilty on charges of Forcible Sodomy of a victim under the age of 13 and Custodial Indecent LIberties.

Anthony Dwayne August was sentenced for the crimes he was found guilty of committing between December 1, 2016, and December 21, 2017, to a child that was known to him.

Court documents show that August named when the victim reported the crimes to a trusted family member. A further investigation resulted in August admitting to sexual abuse.

This sentence is about twice the high-end of the recommendation of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines.