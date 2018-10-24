VDOT invites drivers to attend I-64 High Rise Bridge expansion project open house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – If you drive across the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake, VDOT wants to hear from you.

The department is hosting an open house Wednesday night in regards to the expansion project taking place on the bridge.

The expansion project will widen nine miles of the bridge, adding one lane of traffic in both directions. The goal is to help congestion issues on the roadway.

Construction on the project began over the summer. Large cranes can now be seen on the side of the bridge, but before major work begins the department wants to touch base with drivers.

“It’s really important to have that opportunity to talk to folks about the project,” says Dave Forster of VDOT. “How is it going to impact them? We can talk to them about periods for lane closures and when we will and wont do that.”

On Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., VDOT will host an open house at Crestwood Intermediate School in Chesapeake. There will not be a formal presentation about the project. Instead, drivers can look at drawings showing the different phases of construction and get their questions answered about the project.

“People are starting to see more of an impact from this, and now I think its going to bring more people out,” explains Forster. “It gives us more opportunity to talk to people.”

Construction is scheduled to be complete by July 2021.

To learn more about the project and what it means for traveling across the bridge visit 64highrise.org