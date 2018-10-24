Two people in Virginia won $1 million each in Mega Millions drawing

RICHMOND, Va. – Although the lucky winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket is in South Carolina, two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in July and ended Tuesday night, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated approximately $27.5 million in profit.

By law, all of the profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

More than $451,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including two $1 million tickets, one $30,000 ticket, and 13 tickets that won $10,000.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

$1 million winners:

Chill Stop, 5033 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett Giant Food, 4309 Dale Blvd., Dale City

$30,000 Megaplier winner:

7-Eleven, 11854 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston

$10,000 winners:

7-Eleven, 42040 Village Center Plaza, Aldie Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket Food City Express, 11604 Norton Coeburn Road, Coeburn Euro Market Mobil, 6318 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church Fas Mart, 7559 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville Styles Bi-Rite, 11300 Hull Street Road, Midlothian Rite Aid, 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach Speedway, 11702 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News 7-Eleven, 13050 Nokesville Road, Nokesville 7-Eleven, 426 South 2nd Street, Arlington 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg La Palmita Deli & Market, 8406 West Main Street, Marshall Virginia Lottery online subscription

The $30,000 ticket was originally $10,000, but the person who bought the ticket, spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier, which tripled the prize.

The Virginia Lottery stated that they generate more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

The Lottery generated more than $600 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2018, by operating entirely on revenue from Lottery sales.

