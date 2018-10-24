The largest Halloween themed race is back at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s that time of year again!
J&A Racing is celebrating the 10th Anthem Wicked 10K Weekend with thousands of runners dressed in costumes at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront October 26-27.
The race is the largest Halloween themed race on the East Coast and this year, they are expecting over 5,500 to participate.
The fun, family friendly event will offer a 10K, mile and kids kilometer. There will be post-race festivities with live entertainment, a Halloween bash, costume contests and more!
The race details are the following:
Friday, October 26 –
Old Point National Bank Monster Mile Start – 7:00 p.m.
- Point-to-point evening race along the Boardwalk
- Start line: Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 24th Street
- Finish line: Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 9th Street
Monster Mile Post-Race Party at The Shack – 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
- Post-race party with live entertainment at The Shack on 8th
Saturday, October 27 –
Anthem Wicked 10K Start – 8:00 a.m.
- Course winds through the Oceanfront before finishing at the Virginia Beach Convention Center
- Start line: 19th Street in front of the Virginia Beach Convention Center
- Finish line: Outside the Virginia Beach Convention Center
Post-Race Party – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Participants, family, and friends celebrate race day at a post-race party on the beach with live music, Blue Moon beer, and Baker’s Crust Tomato and Cheese Soup.
- Located inside the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Halls C & D.
Old Point National Bank Mini Monster 1K Start – 10:30 a.m.
- A race for our younger participants to show off their costumes
- Start line: 19th Street in front of the Virginia Beach Convention Center
- Finish line: Outside the Virginia Beach Convention Center
Costume Contest Awards Ceremony – 11:00 a.m.
- Prizes including cash, gift cards, and race swag are awarded in a variety of categories.
- Awards announced from the stage at the post-race party.