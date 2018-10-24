The largest Halloween themed race is back at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s that time of year again!

J&A Racing is celebrating the 10th Anthem Wicked 10K Weekend with thousands of runners dressed in costumes at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront October 26-27.

The race is the largest Halloween themed race on the East Coast and this year, they are expecting over 5,500 to participate.

The fun, family friendly event will offer a 10K, mile and kids kilometer.  There will be post-race festivities with live entertainment, a Halloween bash, costume contests and more!

The race details are the following:

Friday, October 26 –

Old Point National Bank Monster Mile Start – 7:00 p.m. 

  • Point-to-point evening race along the Boardwalk
  • Start line: Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 24th Street
  • Finish line: Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 9th Street

Monster Mile Post-Race Party at The Shack – 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

  • Post-race party with live entertainment at The Shack on 8th

 

Saturday, October 27 –          

Anthem Wicked 10K Start – 8:00 a.m.

  • Course winds through the Oceanfront before finishing at the Virginia Beach Convention Center
  • Start line: 19th Street in front of the Virginia Beach Convention Center
  • Finish line: Outside the Virginia Beach Convention Center

Post-Race Party – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.  

  • Participants, family, and friends celebrate race day at a post-race party on the beach with live music, Blue Moon beer, and Baker’s Crust Tomato and Cheese Soup.
  • Located inside the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Halls C & D.

Old Point National Bank Mini Monster 1K Start – 10:30 a.m.

  •  A race for our younger participants to show off their costumes
  • Start line: 19th Street in front of the Virginia Beach Convention Center
  • Finish line: Outside the Virginia Beach Convention Center

 Costume Contest Awards Ceremony – 11:00 a.m. 

  • Prizes including cash, gift cards, and race swag are awarded in a variety of categories.
  • Awards announced from the stage at the post-race party.