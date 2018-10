JAMES CITY Co., Va. – An armed barricade situation in the 4600 block of Noland Boulevard in the Liberty Crossing neighborhood ended without injuries Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:18 p.m.

James City County Police say the barricade situation began as a domestic-related incident.

The suspect surrendered to officers without incident at 7:12 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

