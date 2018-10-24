Someone in South Carolina woke up $1.6 billion richer Wednesday morning

The $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Education State Lottery.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were: 28-70-5-62-65 with a Mega Ball of 5.

The odds of winning the $1.6 billion jackpot was listed at 1 in 302,575,350, but that did not people across the nation from trying to win the largest lottery jackpot in the world.

Mega Millions has more than 302 million possible number combinations. According to lottery officials, 75 percent of them were expected to be sold by Tuesday night’s drawing.

South Carolina is one of the six states where winners can remain anonymous, therefore your next door neighbor could now be a billionaire, and you’ll never know!