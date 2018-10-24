One of two homes hit by gunfire in Virginia Beach drive-by shooting was targeted, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who were involved in a drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of Sugar Creek Drive last week.

On October 16 around 8:30 p.m., police say two homes were hit by gunfire. One home in particular was targeted.

More than 50 bullet casings were recovered from the scene. The targeted home sustained multiple bullet holes and damage.

Authorities say three adults and three children were at home at the time of the shooting. Three adults were inside the other home that was hit.

Police say the shooting has caused the victims and neighbors to fear for their safety.

No suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.

