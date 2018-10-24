ODU alum Kent Bazemore notches career-high 32 points in Hawks first win of NBA season

ATLANTA, Ga. – New season, new mindset. Through four games in his seventh NBA season, Kent Bazemore has been aggressive.

It showed on Wednesday night when the Hawks forward scored a career-high 32 points in a 26-point comeback win against the Mavericks.

Bazemore also recorded seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 33 minutes of work.

This season, Baze is averaging 18 points per game on 52-percent shooting, along with five rebounds and two steals per contest.

A two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year while at Old Dominion, Bazemore finished as one of four Monarchs with more than 200 career steals. His jersey is retired at the Ted Constant Center.