Newport News woman charged with threatening to bomb Human Services Building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Newport News Human Services building.

According to officials, Terrie G. Brown was charged with Bomb/Burn Threat after she called and threaten a worker at the building when calling to find out information about a case she is involved in.

Allegedly, Brown stated in the call that she was on her way to blow up the building.

Police said Brown was charged after officers continued to investigate the alleged threat made by Brown.

The Newport News Police Department did not release any other details in the case.

