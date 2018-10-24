Navy, Chesapeake to host update meeting on chemicals found in drinking water

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The U.S. Navy and the City of Chesapeake will be holding a meet on Thursday to speak with the public about updates into the investigation involving chemicals found in drinking water on- and off-base at Naval Auxiliary Landing Field (NALF) Fentress.

U.S. Navy, City of Chesapeake, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) representatives will be available to discuss long-term solutions for addressing on- and off-base drinking water containing perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), said the release from the Navy.

The Navy has investigated off-base issues since February 2016 and has tested samples of private drinking water wells in the designated testing area near NALF Fentress for PFAS.

According to the Navy, the drinking water for the majority of homes sampled was found to be below U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lifetime Health Advisory (LHA) levels for PFAS compounds and required no further action.

The Navy said that for properties where the samples were above safe levels, have been receiving bottled water at no charge.