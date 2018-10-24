Music news from Corey at ALT 1053 on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get news from the work of alternative music from Corey at ALT 1053 (alt1053.com). Is Tom DeLonge gearing up to rejoin his former bandmates in Blink-182? There's a Nirvana reunion in the works with help from Dave Grohl. And ALT 1053 is presenting Blue October at the Norva in November and an "ALTernative Income" contest to tell us about.