Man waiting for bus shot during armed robbery in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A robbery turned violent Tuesday night and police are now investigating a shooting.

Police said an armed robbery happened near a bus stop in the 2900 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 8:15 p.m.

A 57-year-old man told police that while he was waiting for a bus someone armed with a gun walked-up behind him and demanded money.

During the robbery, the man was shot, police said.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said their investigation showed there were three suspects who were wearing all black that are involved in this incident.

If you have any information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.