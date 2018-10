NORFOLK, Va. – A local real estate company made a generous donation to the four-legged employees of one of our local law enforcement agencies.

The Breeden Company presented the Norfolk Police Department with a check for $20,000 Thursday.

The money will be used to purchase ballistic vests for the department’s 19 K9 officers.

Woof, Woof! #NorfolkPD was handed a check today from @TheBreedenCo for $20,000. This money will be used to provide our 19 K9 dogs with ballistic vests. It was so nice to meet the #Breeden Family and see the love that we all share for these dogs. pic.twitter.com/1NLCH2EadE — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 24, 2018

“It was so nice to meet the Breeden Family and see the love that we all share for these dogs,” NPD wrote on Twitter.

The K9s surely appreciate it!