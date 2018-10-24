Local police examine body cameras after one explodes on New York officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - If you get pulled over or interact with police at a crime scene in Hampton Roads, chances are they are wearing a body camera and you are being recorded.

Body worn cameras have been made apart of the law enforcement uniform for many departments nationwide to help record interactions between police and citizens. Footage is used in court cases as evidence, or for training purposes.

They document the face to face contact that nobody else would see, besides the officer and the subject, until now.

In Hampton Roads the majority of officers wear some sort of audio/video recording device when out on patrol, responding to service calls or serving warrants.

Just this week NYPD recalled 3,000 Vievu model LE-5 body worn cameras after one exploded shortly after the officer removed it from his chest. CBS reports the NYPD said the officer noticed the device smoking, he took it off and it burst into flames. Now, thousands of officers in the city are not wearing their city-issued camera.

Thankfully, none of the police departments in our area have reported any dangerous issues with the equipment they currently use but we are taking a closer look at their cameras.

