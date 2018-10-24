Local firefighter trains to remember the fallen

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- Naval Station Norfolk Fire Captain Bill Price has been gearing up for the past five years and training for those who can’t.

This week he is training for his 18th memorial climb.

A tradition he adopted where he carries a tag of a fallen firefighter or law enforcement officer to climb for those who no longer can.

Price says he has even got his wife and sons involved in the climbs.

He says most firefighters biggest fear about dying is being forgotten and he wants to personally make sure that doesn’t happen.

He trains at Mt. Trashmore and at the Planet Fitness in Suffolk.