YORK Co., Va. – The Grafton Kroger store is now open!

The ribbon was cut on Wednesday morning at the new Kroger location.

As part of the grand opening, Kroger donated money to the York County Fire Station, the Boys and Girls Club of Virginia, the York County Church Women United Food Closet, and the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA.

The store is located in York County at 6500-C George Washington Memorial Highway.