GameWorks of Chesapeake helps keep kids safe during Halloween

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – GameWorks, Inc. of Chesapeake plans to keep children safe this Halloween.

The entertainment and dining experience with seven locations nationwide, announced on Wednesday that the Chesapeake location has donated several hundred glow sticks to local law enforcement agency to make sure children remain safe while trick or treating on Halloween. The company will donate nearly 20,000 glow sticks throughout the seven markets nationwide.

GameWorks of Chesapeake will be distributing company branded glow sticks to the Chesapeake Police Department’s Greenbrier Mall Auxiliary Station as part of local community service. The company will also be giving away 200 glow sticks at the Chesapeake location, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Community service is an important corporatewide initiative at GameWorks, and this glow stick giveaway is another example of how important our local guests are to us and how we strive to positively impact the communities in which we operate. The glow sticks are designed to help illuminate and identify children at night to aid in keeping them safe and visible,” noted Philip Kaplan, chief executive officer at GameWorks.

Those who want to spend Halloween at GameWorks will be offered double tickets and kids can eat free from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“At GameWorks, we are all about fun. By distributing glow sticks throughout the communities we serve, we are helping ensure children have a fun night while they trick or treat safely in their local neighborhoods. If our guests choose to visit GameWorks anytime on Halloween, they can also enjoy special offers and promotions while remaining safe indoors,” explained Susan Turkell, spokesperson for GameWorks of Chesapeake.