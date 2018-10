Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Many gardening tasks can be put off. But if you want beautiful spring flowers from bulbs, you have to get busy now. Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden tells us what we need to plant in the cool weather.

And don't miss the Million Bulb Walk, 2 miles of spectacular lights at the Garden, November 9-15, open 4 - 9 p.m. nightly.

