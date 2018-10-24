× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures have dropped today thanks to a cold front that moved through last night. We are in the upper 50s low 60s and will only reach highs in the low 60s which is below the normal high. Good news is that we will stay dry through the day with a ton of sunshine. We are a bit on the windy side today with wind from the northwest 10-15 mph with some higher wind gusts.

Highs will drop into the mid 50s on Thursday. We will start will mostly sunny skies but clouds will build through the afternoon to evening. Rain chances will remain slim.

An area of low pressure will move up the East Coast for the end of the work week and weekend. Rain will build in from south to north on Friday and winds will pick up. Rain will continue through Saturday with northeast winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Rain will become more scattered on Sunday as winds relax. Highs temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through the weekend.

Another rain chance will move in on Monday with a cold front. Skies will clear early Tuesday with temperatures slipping into the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 24th

1872 Heavy Rain: 3.77″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

A large area of cloudiness and showers over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is associated with an elongated area of low pressure located more than 800 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands. This broad low is expected to move slowly north over the next few days into an area where environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development. A tropical or subtropical depression could form over the weekend while the system turns west well to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.