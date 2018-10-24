Chesapeake Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl with autism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is currently on scene in the Lake Shore neighborhood off Jolliff Road trying to find a teen who went missing Wednesday.

Police say 15-year-old Ferah Brashear was last seen at the intersection of Ellen Lane and Askew Road around 12 p.m.

Brashear is described as a white female who has brown hair, is about 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She is said to have autism.

Authorities believe the teen is believed to be on foot somewhere in the area.

Anyone who has seen Brashear or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call police.

