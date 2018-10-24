× Charges dropped against Portsmouth home invasion suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 32-year-old Portsmouth woman accused of trying to break into a home will be released from jail after her charges were dropped.

Erica Brown faced charges of attempted home invasion and use of a firearm in connection to an incident at Belle Hall Apartments in May.

That’s where police say Brown and 28-year-old Willie Marable confronted officers during a call for a possible home invasion.

According to police, both were armed and refused commands to surrender. An officer then shot Marable, who died shortly after.

On Wednesday, prosecutors told a Portsmouth judge they had to drop Brown’s charges because witnesses they spoke to refused to appear in court for fear of their own safety.

“I think it’s a good day for Ms. Brown and she’ll be going home today,” said Brown’s attorney Eric Korslund. “There’s no dispute she was there. There’s no dispute she was there with Willie Marable. This is a very tragic and traumatizing event for her, however, it’s been her position since day one that she was not a willing participant in this. She had no intention of assisting in a home invasion and robbery.”

Korslund says Brown will stay with family, including her young children.

Her charges could be brought back should the prosecution find witnesses who are willing to appear in court.