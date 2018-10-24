Celebrate Halloween on News 3!

WTKR – It’s that time of year again on News 3!

With Halloween less than one week away, many primetime shows on CBS will be having Halloween themed shows! Below are the shows that will be airing Halloween specials over the next week.

News 3 Halloween primetime shows:

The Big Bang Theory

“The Imitation Perturbation” – When Wolowitz dresses up as Sheldon for Halloween, Sheldon seeks retaliation at Leonard and Penny’s Halloween party. Also, Leonard is shocked that Penny doesn’t remember their first kiss, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m on News 3.

Young Sheldon

“Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan” – Mary clashes with Sheldon’s drama teacher (Jason Alexander) over plans for a Halloween fundraiser for the church. Also, Georgie falls for a rebellious teenage girl that Sheldon is tutoring, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 25, at 8:31 p.m. on New 3.

MacGyver

“Dia de Muertos + Sicarios + Family” – When Oversight’s attempt to capture a drug cartel’s leader goes bad, MacGyver and Jack rush to Mexico to pull their boss out while racing through the heart of the country during Dia de Muertos celebrations. Also, Bozer and Riley use Halloween as a distraction to gather intel on a man accused of treason, on MACGYVER, Friday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. on News 3.

Hawaii Five-0

“A’ohe mea ‘imi a ka maka” – On Halloween, Jerry and his friends search his childhood camp for evidence to a murder he witnessed as a boy, while McGarrett investigates a little girl who drew pictures depicting the scene of a recent murder before it was discovered, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Oct. 26, at 9 on News 3.

(“A’ohe mea ‘imi a ka maka” is Hawaiian for “Nothing More the Eyes to Search for”)

NCIS

“Beneath the Surface” – After NCIS arrives at a Halloween crime scene, Torres recognizes the victim as a former friend from federal law enforcement training. Also, Jimmy thinks his lab is haunted by ghosts when objects keep mysteriously moving, on NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. on News 3.

NCIS: New Orleans

“Pound of Flesh” – After Pride’s assistant, Ginny Young (Christina Smith), escapes from a kidnapper, the NCIS team uncovers evidence of a suspect who is harvesting organs from multiple victims. Also, Pride turns to his friend, Commander Calvin Atkins, M.D. (Geoffrey Owens), for medical and spiritual guidance as he struggles with the ramifications of his recent brush with death, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 10 p.m. on News 3.