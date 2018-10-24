Help the Virginia Zoo name female crocodile

NORFOLK, Va. – Croctober is a widely celebrated zoo holiday.

In July, the Virginia Zoo added two Siamese crocodiles to their collection in the newly opened World of Reptiles exhibit. The Siamese crocodile is one of the most critically endangered crocodiles in the world.

The two females will start the Virginia Zoo’s captive conservation program for the species. The two came from St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park, an AZA-accredited institution in Florida.

The crocodiles are roughly seven feet in length and weigh about 150 each.

To celebrate Croctober, the Virginia Zoo will be naming the second female crocodile and raising money for crocs around the world. They will be raising money for the Madras Crocodile Trust, which is an organization in which the Virginia Zoo is working with to bring a male Siamese croc to the United States. This process could take up to two years.

Participants can join in on the contest beginning October 24 at 9 a.m. and ending Wednesday, October 31 at noon. Each participant is eligible to vote on one of three names submitted by the Virginia Zoo Reptile Keepers, or they can submit a name to the contest.

All entries are $1 and each subsequent vote for a name is $1. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Madras Crocodile Trust.

The name with the most votes will be announced on Halloween.