“Crossing Lines” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER FOR ARGUS — Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gets an intriguing offer, and Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS. Gordon Verheul directed the episode with teleplay by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Sarah Tarkoff and story by Elizabeth Kim (#703). Original airdate 10/29/2018.