VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, a man was robbed at the Oceanfront.

The victim as walking back to his hotel in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue when three subjects approached him.

Two suspects displayed a firearm and demanded money from the man.

The suspects, described as black males, thin build, 16-18-years-old, fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported from the robbery.

There is no additional information at this time.